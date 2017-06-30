Pervert admits grooming ‘girl’

A pervert thought he was grooming a 13-year-old girl on the internet but was, in fact, communicating with an undercover police officer.

Andrew May spent hours using the Internet to chat to the girl who in fact was an undercover police officer.

He asked his victim to send him a picture of herself and also asked her to perform sex act for him.

May, 27, of Ribble Road, Fleetwood, admitted attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity when he appeared before District Judge Jeff Brailsford at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Matthew Siddall, prosecuting, said that police had seized computer equipment from May’s home which was still being examined by officers.

“He had been interacting over some time with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl and at one stage asked her to use a website called Sex with No Strings.”

“What he was doing was grooming his victim,” said the prosecutor.

Robert Castle,defending, had his bail application for May refused after the judge said he should be sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

“My client at admitted this at the first opportunity and is quite happy to live outside the Fleetwood area,” he said.

May was refused bail and will next appear on August 2.