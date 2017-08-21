NATIONAL: Family of boy killed in Barcelona attack say they were 'blessed to have him'

More than £34,000 has been raised for the family of a "much-loved" seven-year-old boy killed in the Barcelona terror attack.

Julian Cadman, a dual British-Australian national, became separated from his mother in the massacre on Las Ramblas that left 13 dead and at least 120 injured.

Julian Alessandro Cadman, who died in the Barcelona terror attack

His Filipina mother, known as Jom, was badly injured in the rampage and remains in hospital.

The GoFundMe page, with a goal of one million US dollars (£776,564), was created on Sunday August 20 with money from supporters rolling in minute-after-minute.

In just six hours, 407 people had given more than £34,000.

Donator Aileen Mountifield posted: "I am so sad for this family. I cannot imagine the pain and grief they are going through right now."

Established by a man called Scott Bowman, the page says: "Andrew, Jom and Julian are a normal Aussie family whose lives have been devastated by the recent tragedy in Barcelona.

"As you can imagine, there will be ongoing medical costs to get Jom back to full health.

"We are asking for any contribution for those that may wish to help. This will assist with additional medical and funeral costs for the family. We thank you greatly for any support you may offer."

After his death, a family statement said: "Julian was a much-loved and adored member of our family. As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us.

"He was so energetic, funny and cheeky, always bringing a smile to our faces. We are so blessed to have had him in our lives and will remember his smiles and hold his memory dear to our hearts."

An official page for Barcelona attack victims vetted by GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/raise-funds/help-barcelona