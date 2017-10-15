Mum faked burglary to claim insurance money

A mother faked a burglary at her home in Fleetwood aiming to cash in on the insurance money.

Catherine Jackson told police electrical items, jewellery and her car had been taken in the night time break-in while she and three children slept.

She was caught out by CCTV which showed her driving away from her home in her car in the early hours, a court heard.

Jackson, 49, of Mowbray Road, pleaded guilty to fraud by saying she was the victim of a burglary where property had been taken with the intent of getting compensation from an insurance company.

She was sentenced to 23 weeks in jail suspended for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecuting, Sarah Perkins, said Jackson called police to say her home had been burgled on April 10 at 9.23am.

The prosecutor added: “She has wasted police time and public money.”

Patrick Nelligan, defending, told magistrates his client had been naive. “She can offer no explanation for why she did it. It was a moment of madness and she is ashamed of what she did.