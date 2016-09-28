Mother and three sons accused of brutal street attack on woman in Fleetwood

A mum and three sons accused of a brutal attack on a woman in the street made their first appearance at court.

The family are alleged to have punched and kicked the woman to the ground and stamped on her rendering her unconscious.

Karen Massey, 49, and sons James Dolan, 26, Dean Dolan, 23, and Joseph Dolan, 18, all of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, each pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. The offence is alleged to have been carried out on a former girlfriend of one the brothers on June 18 at Fleetwood.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

The defendants were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 26 by Blackpool magistrates.

They must not contact the complainant as a condition of their bail.