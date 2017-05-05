MISSING: Man missing for nearly a week from St Annes

A 23-year-old man has been missing from his home in St Annes for nearly a week, say police.

Jordan Jessop, 23, was last seen at his home address on St Albans Road at around 9pm on Saturday, April 29.

He is described by officers as white, 5ft 9in tall, slim build with short brown hair.

Police are now appealing for help to trace the missing man.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are getting increasingly concerned for his welfare and we would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is contact us.

"Similarly if Jordan sees this appeal, we would urge him to get in touch with us so that we can make sure he is safe."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 707 of May 3.