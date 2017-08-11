Missing man from Burnley may be in Blackpool

A man who is missing from Burnley may be in Blackpool, say police.

Ryan Hill, 30, travelled to the resort on Sunday August 6 and is believed to have stayed at a hotel, possibly in the South Shore area.

He is described as white, 6ft 6in tall, of stocky build with short, dark-brown hair. He has a purple number ‘8’ tattoo on his left arm.

Police are appealing for information and are urging anyone with information to contact officers immediately.

Sgt Martin Wyatt, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned following Ryan’s disappearance.

“We suspect he could be staying at a hotel and would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us.

“I would also ask Ryan, if he sees this appeal, to come forward and let police know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1587 of August 10.