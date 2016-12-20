Missing man believed to be in Blackpool

Police are appealing for help to find a man who is missing from Blackburn who is believed to have travelled to Blackpool.

Yves Tempels, 33, was last seen while he was out shopping on Darwen Street in the town centre at around 10.30am yesterday (Monday, December 19).

He is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, slim build with dark brown shoulder length hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jeans, black leather jacket and black shoes.

PC Neil Ogden of Blackburn Police said: “We are getting concerned about Yves’ welfare and would urge anyone who has seen him to contact us. It is thought that he could have travelled to Blackpool and may be staying in a B&B. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 392 of 19th December.