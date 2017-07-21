Missing man, 33, believed to be in Blackpool

A man missing from Birmingham may be in Blackpool, say police.

Adam Brookes, 33, was last seen around 11pm on July 11 in Yardley Fields Road, Birmingham, say police.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in, of large build with collar-length dark brown hair.

Police believe he could be in the Dickson Road area of Blackpool.

PC Adam Jackson, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing for information after Adam Brookes went missing.

“We believe he could be in the Blackpool area and are urging anyone who sees him to call police.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0537 of July 19.