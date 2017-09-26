Man wanted after 'serious' assault at Marton Mere

A man is wanted following a serious assault at Marton Mere Holiday Park, say police.

Detectives say a 49-year-old man suffered a broken jaw in the incident which was reported to police on August 31.

Officers are now appealing for information to help them locate Freddie Broadbent, who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Freddie Broadbent is currently wanted in connection with a serious assault where the victim sustained a broken jaw.

"We are appealing for any information that may lead to the location of Freddie. We would appeal directly to Freddie also to hand yourself in."

Anyone with information can ring call 101 quoting crime reference WA1715923 or report anonymously to Crimestoppers using 0800555111



