Man suffers serious facial injuries in violent robbery

A 22-year-old man lost four teeth and suffered a serious facial injury after he was attacked by three men during a violent robbery in Blackpool, say police

The robbery happened at around 1.30am on Saturday, September 9 as the victim was walking along Lord Street when he was approached by three men.

Police are trying to trace this man

The men are reported to have grabbed the man’s bag before making threats to stab him and dragging him to the ground.

The attackers then punched and kicked the man before stealing a blue and white Adidas bag containing cash, a wallet and some Bench dog tags.

Detectives are now appealing for information following the attack and would like to speak to these men, pictured, in connection with their investigation.

Det Con Ian Massey, of Lancashire Police, said: “A man has suffered serious facial injuries following a nasty and unprovoked robbery in Blackpool.

“The victim has been left shaken and upset and we want to find the people responsible.

“Following extensive CCTV enquiries we would like to speak to these three men. If you recognise them call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1716599.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police would like to speak to this man