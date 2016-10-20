Man performed an indecent act in front of windows

A man performed an indecent act while standing near the window of his flat, a court heard.

Steven Birdsall, 54, was seen by a neighbour and passers-by standing naked in the window of his home in Cherry Tree Gardens, Marton.

Blackpool Magistrates were told Birdsall had taken down the net curtains to the window on the day of the offence.

He had washed and dried them but after drinking cans of beer was unable to re hang them.

Malcolm Isherwood,prosecuting, said: “A man in a flat opposite had seen Birdsall attempt to put the curtain back up but he failed.

“The next time he looked he was shocked to see Birdsall standing naked in the window.The nearby flats have mainly elderly residents and this have been in full view of them and passersby.”

John Mc Laren,defending, said: “My client had just split up with his girlfriend. He was on his day off from work and had been drinking.He had tried to hang up his net curtains but failed.

“He accepts he was reckless but he suffers from bad arthritis of the hand and is awaiting surgery.

“He is very very sorry and did not realise that without the curtains he was visible to the public.”

Birdsall who admitted the offence of outraging public decency had sentence adjourned by the court to see if he is fit enough to do unpaid work for the community.