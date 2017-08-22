Man missing from St Annes for over a month

A 52-year-old man has been missing from St Annes for over a month, say police.

Glenn Robinson was last seen around 3pm on July 20 in the Church Road area of St Annes. He was reported to police as missing on August 10.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with light brown receding hair.

Police say Glenn has links to the Blackpool area.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1263 of August 10