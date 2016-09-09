Man hit by ban after drive to girlfriend’s

A man was caught over the alcohol limit when he drove to his distressed girlfriend’s aid.

Thomas Bradwell, 25, of Redcar Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on August 22 at 1.25am. He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £300 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates.

Police stopped Bradwell as he drove on Broadway, Fleetwood, at speed and without rear lights. A breath test showed 57 micrograms of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

David Charnley, defending, said Bradwell drunk three beers and drove after his distressed girlfriend called him.

Mr Charnley said his client would now lose his job because it required him to drive.

