Man charged after police officer stabbing in Cleveleys

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officer in Cleveleys.

William Ashton, 39, formerly of Briarwood Drive, Blackpool, will appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning.

He has also been charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, and affray.

Detectives launched an investigation after a police officer was attacked on duty in Cleveleys last year.

The incident happened at around 10am on Wednesday, November 2nd when the PC carried out a stop check on a Peugeot van on Westmorland Avenue in Cleveleys and was then attacked.

The officer, who is 47 and from the Immediate Response Team based in Fleetwood, suffered injuries including a knife wound to his torso and facial injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

He has fully recovered physically and is expected to return to work soon.