Lancashire Police rated 'good' by inspector

Lancashire Police has been given a positive report by her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.

The force was rated good in all areas in the latest analysis, carried out by Michael Cunningham, based on figures from 2016.

Lancashire was praised for its effectiveness and efficiency in keeping people safe and reducing crime.

Mr Cunningham said: “Lancashire Constabulary has an effective approach to preventing crime and reducing anti-social behaviour.

“The force has a sound understanding of the public’s concerns.

“Officers and staff are directed towards the most significant threats and they respond effectively.”

Mr Cunningham was pleased with the way bosses managed to provide services against a background of reduced budgets.

But he did raise some issues over whether the force had a consistent approach to tackling local issues.

He said: “While there is some evidence of effective problem solving, the force would benefit from re-introducing a more structured approach to encourage greater consistency and to help identify what works.

“The force plans to adopt a ‘place-based policing’ model, in which it will work closely with partner organisations at a very local level to prevent crime.”