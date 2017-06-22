Knife raider targets Cleveleys bookmakers

A man with a knife threatened staff in a bookmakers shop before making off with cash

The incident happened at around 10.40am on Thursday in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Police attended and sealed off the scene at the William Hill shop.

A spokesman said: "A man in possession of a knife has entered the shop and threatened a member of staff before making demands for cash.

"He made off with a quantity of cash.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made as yet."

Police believe around £100 was taken in the raid.