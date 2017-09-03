Jail for pervert after bus attack on girls

A pervert sexually assaulted two 12 year old girls outside a youth bus after climbing aboard and causing a disturbance with children and staff.

Dad-of-one Kyle Thompson, 31, of Meadowcroft Avenue, Cleveleys, has been jailed for 16 months after a court heard he groped and kissed the youngsters after using filthy language to staff and users of the youth facility while it was parked at the Chatsworth estate in Fleetwood on November 10 last year.

Thompson shook his head and held his hands over his face in the dock at Preston Crown Court as Judge James Adkin said: “You, a 31 year old, were clearly intoxicated and approached a group of children on a local youth bus.

“ You caused a disturbance. You were clearly out of control.

“You were violent, showing off, confrontational and committed sexual offences against 12 year old children.”

Prosecuting, Bob Golinski said the youth bus, run by Lancashire County Council was at Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, at 7pm.

He added: “There were youngsters on the bus before the defendant arrived and got onto the bus.

“The defendant was behaving very oddly. He was clearly affected by drink and smelt of drink, and possibly affected by drugs.

“After the bus left, Thompson got into a confrontation with the group of youngsters, and kissed a 12 year old.

When her friend, also aged 12, intervened and told him the girl was only 12 he pushed her and squeezed her breast

He also tried to put his phone into a young girl’s bra.

A woman was passing the scene and began to call he police. Thompson squared up to the woman and when her 16-year-old got between them he punched him in the chest before leaving the area.

Defending, Julian Goode said: “He is deeply ashamed.”

Thompson must sign the sex offender’s register for 10 years.