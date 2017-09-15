Investigation after 'arson attack' on South Shore flat

Police and fire services are investigating a suspected arson attack on a flat in South Shore.

Four fire engines were called to a "persons reported" fire on Rawcliffe Street, at around 6.15am on Friday, September 19.

A flat on Rawcliffe Street South Shore is the centre of an investigation

Firefighters say they arrived to find a smoke filled ground floor flat that was well alight.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus searched the flat and established that nobody was at home.

A Lancashire Fire Service spokesman said: "Two fire engines from Blackpool, one from St Annes and one from South Shore attended a fire involving a ground floor flat in Blackpool.

"Firefighters used six breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"No injuries have been reported and an investigation is underway."

Police confirmed they are investigating reports of a suspicious fire.

A spokesman said: "We received a call from the fire service this morning after they attended a suspicious incident.

"A joint police and fire service investigation is on-going. "

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log reference 0214 of September 15.