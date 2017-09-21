Investigation after 'arson' attack at Thornton sandwich shop

A sandwich shop on the Red Marsh Industrial Estate has suffered severe damage after it was targeted in a suspected arson attack, say police.

Fire crews were called out to the incident at Brunches sandwich shop on Brookside at around 11pm on Wednesday, September 20.

Two crews from Bispham and Fleetwood were alerted to the incident at the single storey brick structure via a 999 call.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "A fire had been deliberately started in a small single-storey brick building in use as a cafe at commercial premises.

"We arrived to find a lot of smoke coming from the building.

"Two crews responded and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat.

"The interior of the building was severely damaged by fire but thankfully there were no casualties."

Police say they were notified of a suspected arson incident which "extensively damaged" a property by the fire service.

Any witnesses are asked to get in touch via 101 quoting log reference 1666 of September 20.