Illegal trap fears spark warnings

Police have sent out a warning to anyone using animal traps after a spate of incidents reported in and around the Forest of Bowland.

Pictures of deers, badgers and even household cats snared in traps have emerged online and conservationists say more traps are being set. A resident of Calder Vale, east of Garstang, said a cat also had to be rescued from a trap behind his home in The Holme and Garstang Police were called out to the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “If you find a snare or trap that you believe to be unlawfully set or if you find that a snare or trap containing a trapped live animal contact the police on 101.”