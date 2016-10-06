Hunt for man who exposed himself at Blackpool North Train Station

Police want to speak to this man after a report of indecent exposure at Blackpool North Train Station.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 17, around 7.20pm.

A man, who was intending to travel to Carlisle, was asked to leave the 7.11pm Northern service from Blackpool North due to his behaviour

PC Melanie Reid, of British Transport Police, said: “A man, who was intending to travel to Carlisle, was asked to leave the 7.11pm Northern service from Blackpool North due to his behaviour.

“On leaving the service at Poulton station he exposed himself to passengers on the train, including young children, from the platform.”

Officers have managed to isolate a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. PC Reid added: “I believe this man will have vital information.”

Call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 174 of 05/10/2016.