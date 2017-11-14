'Heartwarming' response after callous thief swipes poppy tin from charity cafe

Veterans in St Annes have been overwhelmed by the heartwarming support they received after their charity cafe was targeted by a thief.

Workers at the NAAFI cafe on Wood Street were horrified when they discovered a sneak thief had swiped a poppy collection tin containing around £100 last week.

The crime was branded "despicable" by veterans as it happened on November 9 - just days before Remembrance Sunday.

But staff were amazed when a former solider donated £100 to make good the loss and another lady donated £50. Both of the benefactors wished to remain anonymous.

Chairman of the Veterans for Fylde, Ed Nash said that Blackpool FC, Fleetwood Town and AFC Fylde have all been in touch with the cafe to ask how they could help following the incident.

Mr Nash, added: "Since the story was put out through local media and by the police we have had an amazing response.

"We've now got nearly £300 raised for the British Legion. £100 came in from a former soldier and £50 from another well wisher.

"It obviously doesn't play down what happened, but It does restore your faith in humanity.

"The theft made us all quite angry and sad but the donations warmed the cockles of our hearts and were totally unexpected.

"The tin is being kept in a very safe place now.

"We would like to thank all the people who donated and who continue to support us."

Anyone with information regarding the crime should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WA1720661 or email Fylde.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.