Harley ring on list of items in theft case

A man accused of robbing another man of possessions, including a distinctive Harley Davidson gold ring, has made his first appearance at court.

Andrew Mee, 25, of Rossall Road, Cleveleys, is charged with robbery, taking the man’s ring, mobile phone and wallet on March 12.

He is also accused of causing £450 of damage to the front door of Sherratts jewellers, Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Mee was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 28 by Blackpool magistrates.

He must not go within 100m of The Venue, North Promenade, and not within 20m of Sherratts jewellers as conditions of his bail.

