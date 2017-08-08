Girl, 15, missing from Blackpool

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from Blackpool in what is described by police as "out of character" behaviour.

Shirley Phelps was last seen around 8.30am on Saturday August, 5 in the Cheltenham Road area.

She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build with very long, mousey hair. She was wearing a dark blue Nike tracksuit and pink Nike trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Shirley has links to the North Shore and Grange Park areas of the town.

Police are now appealing for information and are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

PC Jon Mackay, of Blackpool Police, said: “This is very out of character for Shirley and so, combined with her age and the length of time she has been missing, we are very concerned for her wellbeing.

“If you have seen her or know where she is, please make contact with us immediately.

“Similarly, if Shirley herself sees this appeal, I would like to reassure her that she isn’t in any trouble and to contact the police or her family so that we know she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 0657 of August 6.