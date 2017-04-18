Girl, 12, missing from home

A 12-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in South Shore, say police.

Elise Wareing was last seen on Monday, April 17 when she left her home address.

She is described as 5'8" tall, slim build with shoulder length light brown wavy hair. Elise was last seen wearing khaki green and black parka style coat with black bottoms (either jeans or leggings) and black/purple/pink Nike trainers.

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Elise Wareing.

"Elise left her home address in the South Shore area of Blackpool on Monday.



"It is believed that Elise may be with friends in the Blackpool area and we would urge anyone with information about her whereabouts contacts Blackpool Police."

Anybody with information can contact the police on 101 - quoting log ref LC-20170417-1339.