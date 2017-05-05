Force names new deputy chief constable

Lancashire Police has today appointed a new Deputy Chief Constable.

Sunita Gamblin, currently a Chief Superintendent at Derbyshire Constabulary, will take over from current Deputy Chief Constable Andy Rhodes in June when he takes up the position of Chief Constable.

Sunita Gamblin has worked at Derbyshire Constabulary for 27 years where she joined as a Constable. Speaking about her appointment, she said: “I’m thrilled and looking forward to working in Lancashire. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to many people, but in particular I would like to thank Derbyshire Chief Constable Mick Creedon for all his advice and support.”

DCC Andy Rhodes said: “Sunita is a highly experienced and talented officer who will bring a fresh perspective to policing in Lancashire. I’m sure she will be a huge asset and I’m excited about welcoming her to the Chief Officer team.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw added: "I am really pleased with the appointment and with the wealth of experience Sunita Gamblin will bring to the role of Deputy Chief Constable. I am looking forward to working with Sunita as part of Andy Rhodes' team once he takes up his post as Chief Constable for Lancashire and I am confident that the Constabulary continues to have the quality of leadership necessary to deliver my police and crime plan and to maintain its place as one of the best performing forces in the country."

Sunita Gamblin will take up her post on June 29.

Lancashire Constabulary is also in the process of appointing a new Assistant Chief Constable.