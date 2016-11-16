Football club staff to face trial over ‘ghost’ supporters fraud

Two men employed by Fleetwood Town are alleged to have invented “ghost” supporters to carry out a fraud.

The charges relate to the period between July 1, 2015, and March 2016 at the League One club.

David Holloway was an operations manager at the club and David Hart worked in the ticket office.

Holloway, 30,of Rossall Grange Lane,Fleetwood and Hart, 49, of Eamont Place, Fleetwood, are charged with fraud on Fleetwood FC by making out false ticket refunds to fans who did not exist.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that both men no longer work for Fleetwood FC.

Holloway is alleged to have carried out illegal transactions amounting £4,696 the figure facing Hart is £3,857.

Both men were sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where they will appear on December 14. They were both bailed.