Fleetwood sex offender avoids jail for activity with girl,14

A man who committed sexual offences against a 14-year-old Fleetwood girl has walked free from court after a judge agreed to suspend his jail sentence.

Bradley Luke Evans, 21, of Abbots Walk, Fleetwood, told the girl that she should lose her virginity to him, Preston Crown Court was told.

The offences took place at an address in the port after Evans returned there from a night out, on which he had consumed booze and cannabis.

The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, came into the room he was in and the pair had a conversation in which Evans asked if she ‘was a virgin’ and suggested she should ‘trust him’ to be the person to take her virginity.

They then performed sexual acts.

He denied the offences in a police interview, and made no comment in a second interview, but then confessed during a third interview.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child after the offences on June 4 last year.

In a victim statement the youngster said the impact on her had been significant and had affected her relationships.

Judge Philip Sycamore said: “ You’re 21 years of age, and you were 19 at the time of the commission of these offences. I observe that with the exception of two cautions you’re a young man of otherwise previous good character. So far as culpability is concerned, I’ve listened carefully to the submissions made

“I take the view that given both the complainant and defendant were teens that this can be distinguished from an abuse of trust by a school teacher or scoutmaster.

“You are assessed as a medium risk of causing serious or psychological harm to children in future.

“I’ve given very careful thought as to how you and society would benefit from the sentence I impose, having regard to your age then, and the disparity in age.

“I remind myself the sentencing guideline makes it clear where there is a sufficient prospect of rehabilitation a community order can be a permissible and proper alternative to what in reality would be a short custodial sentence.

“I take the view that society’s interest would be better served by the imposition of a community order for three years.”

The order includes a rehabilitation requirement and a sex offender’s treatment programme. He will be on the Sex Offender’s Register for five years and was given an order restricting his contact with children.