Fleetwood man on wanted list after threatening to post unsavoury videos of ex

A man who threatened to post unsavoury videos of his former girlfriend on the internet if she did not get a court order against him lifted has been put on the wanted list.

Jonathan Smith flouted the order which banned him from contacting his ex by phoning and texting her.

Smith, a 26-year-old salesman, of Hatfield Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to witness intimidation by threatening to post unsavoury videos and breaching a non-molestation order.

He was due to be sentenced yesterday but failed to attend court and a warrant without bail was issued for his arrest by Blackpool magistrates.Prosecutor, Jim Mowbray, said Smith was made the subject of a non-molestation order on September 14 which banned him from contacting his ex.

Five days after this Smith made a number of calls and texts asking her to go to a solicitor and get the order against him cancelled, making remarks like: “Do it or it’s going down big time.”

Steven Townley, defending, said his client thought the order had been lifted but was then told it hadn’t. He was very upset about that as he had a daughter with her and the order was making it difficult for him to have contact with the child. He said he made no threats and the videos were not sexual.