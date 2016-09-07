Five arrested after store break-in

Thieves are believed to have attempted to break into a cash machine before making away with a haul of cigarettes after forcing their way into a shop.

The incident happened between 11pm on Tuesday night and 7am on Wednesday morning

DI Gareth Willis of Blackpool CID said: “We are continuing our enquiries into this burglary and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about it. If you were in the area and saw what happened, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity overnight, then please do contact us.”

Five men aged 26, 33, 34, 39, 27, all from the Merseyside area, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference WD1605671.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.