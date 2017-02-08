Emergency services called to car 'in water' under North Pier

Emergency services were called to the North Pier after a car was discovered submerged in water, say police.

Police were alerted to the vehicle that was spotted "floating in water" beneath the North pier at around 6.20am this morning.

The car was found around 200m off the coast, adjacent to one of the legs of the pier, say Fire Services.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "A vehicle was found abandoned in the water early this morning. Nobody could be seen inside the Toyota.

"The fire services and the coastguard were called to carry out searches. We made contact with the owner who had lost her car keys some weeks ago and thought the car was still on her driveway.

"At this stage we suspect that the car was stolen, abandoned on the beach and later dragged out by the tide. Searches are however, continuing to ensure that this is the case."

RNLI are continuing with their search.