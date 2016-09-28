Drunk man hit officers after concussion

A scaffolder attacked and injured two police officers after drinking at a christening.

Alex Cossey, who was also celebrating his birthday, was so violent an officer had to stand on his ankles to stop him kicking out.

Cossey, 22, of Macbeth Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to two offences of assault on police.

Andrew Robinson, prosecuting, said police were asked to go to a pub at Fleetwood on September 5 at 12.30am.

They found Cossey in a toilet with facial injuries and gave him a lift home.

Officers advised his mum to call an ambulance.

Cossey came out swinging punches at both officers. They ended up on the ground with Cossey kicking out wildly.

One officer needed stitches in his elbow and suffered pain to his back, knees, shoulder, head an cheekbone.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said Cossey, who had no previous convictions, was thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour and had written a letter of apology.

Cossey had drunk a lot and had been set upon by people in a pub. In his concussed state he believed the officers were the people who injured him.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 70 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay compensation of £250 to the officer who needed stitches and £100 compensation to the other officer by Blackpool magistrates.