'Drink driver' arrested after crashing into wall and lamppost

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a garden in North Shore, say police.

Police were called to Warley Road at 4.20am on August 22 following reports that a black Volkswagen Golf had demolished two garden walls and a lamppost.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a damage only accident early this morning.

"It seems a car has gone into a wall and also hit a lamppost.

"Ambulance services were called but not required.

"A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving."

The man was detained in custody overnight.