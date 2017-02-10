Do not approach 'dangerous sex offender' on loose in Lancashire

Police have warned the public not to approach a 'dangerous sex offender' who could be on the Fylde coast.

Michael Simon Barr, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for ten years in 2003 for rape, burglary and sexual assault.

He is now wanted for breaching his notification requirements.

Barr has links to Preston, Fleetwood and Accrington.

Detective Constable Steve Lucas, of Blackpool CID, said: “Barr is a dangerous and violent individual and while we need the public’s help to find him I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact the police.”

Anyone with information should contact 999 and quote log number 739 of February 2nd.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.