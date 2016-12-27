Decorator foils house burglar

A furious homeowner was burgled a second time as he went to confront the thieves responsible for the first break in.

Preston Crown Court heard the victim had returned to his home on Walmsley Street, Fleetwood, to find around £3,000 of possessions, including a tablet had been stolen.

You have used up all your chances

He used a tracker device to pinpoint its location and went to the street the following day, April 18.

The court heard he saw a group of young men loitering outside a house there.

When the victim arrived back home his LG television had been stolen – but a quick thinking decorator who was working close by, stepped in to help.

The court heard the plucky painter had seen suspicious activity at the house with someone carrying a large flat screen TV out, and he chased two men.

One of them threw the TV at him but the workman was able to punch him in the mouth before he fled.

He later identified Callum Joshua Garry Geddes, to police and most of the stolen goods were recovered.

Geddes, a 19-year-old car wash worker from Lingfield Road, Fleetwood, has admitted handling stolen goods in connection with the burglary.

Judge Simon Newell said: “I’m afraid you have used up all of your chances – the next one will be an immediate jail term.

“I’m just about persuaded to take a chance.”

Geddes was given a six- month jail term suspended for 18 months and must do 150 hours unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation activity.

He was also given a curfew.

Defending, Julie Taylor said: “He now recognises the company he was keeping at the time was not desirable.

“He wishes to move on with his life.”

A count of burglary will lie on the file