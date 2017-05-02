Court throws out appeal by Wyre taxi driver

Manchester Magistrates’ Court has dismissed an appeal brought by a Wyre taxi driver after his licence was revoked for driving offences.

Glenn Holt had brought the appeal on April 26 following revocation of his licence by Wyre’s council in October last year.

The safety of the public is paramount and we will not allow this to be compromised in any way

A Wyre Council spokesman said Mr Holt had been given warnings at two previous committee hearings where he had been called to account for poor driving.

The authority said the taxi driver had received a number of driving convictions.

After a further speeding offence the committee made the decision to revoke his licence.

Coun Simon Bridge, chairman of Wyre Council’s licensing committee, said: “The safety of the public is paramount and we will not allow this to be compromised in any way.

“Wyre Council requires the highest standards from our taxi drivers and will not hesitate to take action against those who do not meet our expectations.”

Magistrates upheld the revocation of Mr Holt’s driving licence and ordered that he should pay the legal costs of bringing the case to appeal.