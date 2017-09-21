Cleveleys man breaches restraining order three times

A father-of-three broke a court order on three occasions when he went to his former family home.

Jonathan Corbett was once caught by police after having Sunday lunch with his ex and their three children at the address.

Corbett, 33, of Knowle Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to three offences of breaching a restraining order.

He was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Corbett had been made the subject of a restraining order which banned him from contacting his ex or going to her address on Handley Road.

On September 1 at 11.45pm Corbett’s ex came downstairs to find him in the lounge. On September 16 Corbett again walked into the lounge. He shouted at her that he had been to court and once again got away with it.

The next day police saw Corbett crouched down in the alley behind his ex’s drinking from a can.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said up to January this year Corbett had no convictions and all his offending was in relation to his ex.

He had previously spent seven weeks in custody on remand.

They had been together 10 years and had three children together before splitting up.

Mr Duffy added: “She is a lady who perhaps blows hot and cold.

“He had been enjoying Sunday lunch at his ex’s on September 17. After he was apprehended by the police she brought his shoes out of the address to him.”