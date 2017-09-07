Cleveleys man accused of attempted murder

A man has been accused of attempting to murder his wife by hitting her with a rock in gardens at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Peter Wachala, 59, is alleged to have carried out the attack while she was visiting him at the Vic.

Blackpool Magistrates was told they were together in the hospital rock garden during visiting hours on Tuesday when the defendant is said to have picked up a rock and hit his 57-year-old wife with it.

He was remanded in custody today by Blackpool Magistrates.

He will appear before Preston Crown Court on October 6 charged with attempted murder at the NHS hospital where it is understood an internal investigation into the incident is taking place.

The couple lived together in Cleveleys Avenue, Cleveleys.

Wachala was a patient at Victoria Hospital where he had been treated for an arm injury.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle did not ask for bail for his client and said in court the case was a “a tragic one".

He added: "My client has an unblemished character.”