Charlene suspect released pending further inquiries

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Blackpool teenager Charlene Downes has been released under investigation.

The man was arrested on Tuesday (August 1) and interviewed over three days.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The Gazette is choosing not to name him at this stage in the inquiry.

Charlene was just 14-years-old when she was last seen in Blackpool on Saturday November 1st 2003.

Police say they are committed to finding those responsible for her murder and bringing them to justice.

A £100,000 reward remains on offer for information leading to the conviction of her killer or killers.

The investigation is one of the largest and longest running in the history of Lancashire Constabulary.

Although Charlene’s body has never been found, detectives upgraded their investigation to a murder inquiry in March 2006.

Two men were acquitted of killing her during a re-trial after a jury in 2007 was unable to reach a verdict. The men were awarded compensation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org they can email: charlenedownesinvestigation@lancashire.pnn.police.uk