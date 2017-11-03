Charity fear blind pervert would use dog to entice children

A charity is to take away a blind pervert’s guide dog because they fear he may use the animal to attract children.

Preston Crown Court was told Andrew Shaw will lose his dog within four weeks because Guide Dogs believe the animal could be used in future to entice or groom young people.

Shaw, 44, now of Park Avenue, Fleetwood, stood in the dock at Preston Crown Court, aided by his cane, as Judge Alan Conrad QC imposed a six month jail term, suspended for two years.

Prosecuting, David Temkin said police visited his home after a tip-off his then home, on Derby Road, Cleveleys, was being used to download indecent pictures of children.

They seized several devices and found 12 images deemed category A - the most serious in law, nine at category B and 51 at category C.

They involved children between the ages of three and 12, some being sexually abused by adults and in distress.

One image involved an animal and a child.

Shaw dmitted the offences straight away, telling officers he “didn’t know why he had them.”

Defending, Janet Ironfield said Shaw had been married for 17 years.

She added: “He stumbled across the images while viewing images of adult pornography and cannot explain why he downloaded them. It is a very sorry situation with the guide dog.

“Guide Dogs have not permitted him to bring the animal to court and will remove the animal from him.

Judge Conrad said: “If you come back before this court again for similar offences you will be going to prison.”

Shaw must sign the Sex Offender’s register for seven years, and was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and 60 day rehabilitation activity.

A spokesperson for the charity Guide Dogs said: “We were extremely concerned to learn of the serious offences for which a guide dog owner has been sentenced and we are doing everything we can to gain repossession of the guide dog. We cannot comment any further for reasons of client confidentiality.”