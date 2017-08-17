CCTV APPEAL: Elderly woman has purse stolen in St Annes

An elderly lady had her purse stolen at a supermarket in St Annes, say police.

The incident happened at the Aldi on Clifton Drive on August 8 at around 11.30am.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are appealing for information following the theft of a purse from an elderly lady in Aldi.

"If you recognise these males or have reason to believe you know anything about them or the incident, please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote the crime reference WA1714314.

Alternatively you can email 7180@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at Crimestoppers-uk.org.