Search

CCTV APPEAL: Attempted burglary at Blackpool hotel

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

0
Have your say

Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a an attempted burglary at a Blackpool hotel.

The incident happened at the Seaton House hotel on Hornby Road in central Blackpool on 20 January at around 8.45pm.

A spokesperson for Blackpool police said: "At approximately 8:45pm a man gained entry to the premises and once inside attempted to remove a television from the wall.

"We want to speak to the man in the CCTV in connection with what happened."

Anybody with information can email the police at 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting log reference 529/27th January or crime reference WA1701417.