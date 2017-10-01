CCTV appeal after woman attacked and raped

Police are appealing for information after a young woman was attacked and raped in Blackpool.

Police were called around 8am today by the Ambulance Service after a 23-year-old woman reported being attacked by a man at an address in the resort in the early hours of the morning.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a rape in Blackpool in the early hours of Sunday

It is thought the victim had met the attacker on a night out before being assaulted.

Police have now issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

It is believed the man was in Kaos Bar on Queen Street around 4.15am and later seen at the junction of Talbot Road and Dickson Road around 5am.

Detectives are also keen to speak to two people who helped the victim after the attack.

Det Insp Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation and are appealing for information.

"The victim has been subjected to a horrendous ordeal and is currently being supported by specially trained officers.

"At this stage we do not know where the assault has occurred and have limited detail, but, following enquiries, would be keen to speak to this man, who we believe can assist with our investigation.

"If you recognise him, or know who he is, I would urge you to contact police immediately.

"Furthermore, I am also appealing to a man and woman, who we believe helped the victim in the Queen's Promenade area, some time between 5.30am and 6.30am, to come forward and contact police."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0443 of October 1.