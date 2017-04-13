Carer’s ‘revenge’ ends in court

A vindictive carer dismissed from her job took revenge on a paralysed woman she blamed for her sacking.

Chevonne Shaw used the Blackpool woman’s online details to change the flight details of a holiday to Portugal the woman, who cannot use her arms or legs, had planned.

Hard-hearted Shaw even cancelled a weekend birthday break the woman had planned and bought her a Sky TV box she didn’t want, Blackpool Magistrates Court was told.

Shaw was one of 11 staff employed to provide round-the-clock care for the woman.

Shaw, a 24-year-old single mother, of Egerton Court, Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, pleaded guilty to fraud while in a position as a carer and using a computer to get unauthorised access to data.

She was living in Blackpool at the time of the offences.

She was sentenced to a 12 months community order, told to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community and ordered to pay £50 compensation with £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates the victim had an accident at home six years ago and lost the use of her arms and legs.

She employed 11 staff as carers and they all had access to her online details to make life easier for her.

A year ago she employed Shaw but there were accusations about her sleeping on the nightshift using the phone and being lazy so she was suspended and eventually dismissed, the court heard.

A couple of weeks after Shaw left, £142 was used from the victim’s accounts to buy a Sky box.

Later flights for a holiday in Portugal she was taking with other carers were changed at the cost of £892.

And, in a final heartless step, her birthday celebrations at a holiday lodge were cancelled by Shaw.

The victim now only allows one carer to have access to her accounts which had caused her a loss of freedom.

The money paid out from her accounts had been reimbursed.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client made no financial gain from her crimes.

Shaw had felt victimised and thought that people were making false statements about her in order to get her dismissed.

In frustration, she had carried out her actions which were petty and malicious, he said.

Shaw and her child were now living on £50 a week and she would probably never be able to work as a carer again because of what she had done.

However, on her Facebook page, Shaw claims to still be working in the care industry, including spells at residential homes in Blackpool.

One ex-colleague told The Gazette: “This was a terrible thing for her to have done.

“Her victim had surely suffered enough and to do something like this is vindictive and horrible.

“She should hang her head in shame.

“Carers work hard and someone like her gives us all a bad name.”