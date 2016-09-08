Burglars steal cigs from Fleetwood newsagent

Police are appealing for information after burglars targeted a newsagents in Fleetwood.

Between 11pm on Tueday and 7am yesterday, burglars forced entry into Today’s Local on Lord Street.

It is believed that they made an unsuccessful attempt to break into the cash machine in the premises but left with a large quantity of cigarettes.

Det Insp Gareth Willis of Blackpool CID said: “We are continuing our enquiries into this burglary and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information about it.

“If you were in the area and saw what happened, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity overnight, then please do contact us.”

Five men aged 26, 33, 34, 39, and 27, all from Merseyside, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Call 101 to help.