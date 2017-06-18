Boy caught with air rifle on Cleveleys beach

Police seized an air rifle from a youth who was walking on Cleveleys beach with the weapon.

The boy claimed the rifle was ‘broken’ but it appears the stock had been sawn-off.

He told police officers he planned to sell the rifle.

Police were tipped off by members of the public and beach patrol who say the youngster with the gun.

Police tweeted: “A young male thought it was a great idea to walk along Cleveleys beach in possession of this ‘broken air rifle’ to see if he could sell it. Thanks to members of the public and beach patrol, air rifle has been seized and male dealt with.”