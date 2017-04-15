Boy, 4, traumatised after dog bit his face

A little boy has been left traumatised after a dog bit him on his face.

The four-year-old had to have plastic surgery to reconstruct his lips and nose after a 12-year-old Weimaraner attacked him.

The boy had been with his 48-year-old dad on a work visit. They had been visiting one of his dad’s clients, Carol Hardman, in Marquis Street, Kirkham, on January 12 and had been invited into her living room.

The Weimaraner called Grey, which had been barking behind a set of glass doors with another dog, ran out and launched at the little boy.

The boy’s 49-year-old mum said: “It locked its jaws on my son’s face and my husband had to prize it off him. He had to kick the dog before it yelped and ran away.

“The lady said: ‘I will get you a tissue, you can just wipe it’ – his face was pouring with blood.

The boy was given surgery the next day at Royal Preston Hospital. The bite had left him with a ripped lip, a cut by his eye and a punctured nostril.

His mum says he has been badly shaken up by the experience.

“He’s not the same person any more,” said the mum. “He’s angry with us because he thinks that everything bites.”

The mum of the little boy wanted The Gazette to highlight this incident to warn others of the dangers.

“Some people don’t realise that there is a danger if you go into a house,” she said.

“Not all dogs are friendly”.”

However, a district judge has prevented The Gazette from identifying the child involved, despite his parents’ wishes for us to highlight the injuried caused.

Lancashire Police was granted dog control order by magistrates.

It states when in public the dog must be securely fitted with a muzzle and when at the owners’ private premises or any other private premises and when children under the age of 16 years are present, Grey is to be locked in a separate room until the children have left the address or the dog leaves.