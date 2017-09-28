Blackpool woman wanted in connection with fraud is arrested

A Blackpool woman wanted by police in connection with a fraud offence has been arrested.

Katie Woodfinden, 36, of Bowfell Close, was wanted by police after more than £33,000 was taken from a Blackburn-based business between February and August this year.

Following an appeal for information, Woodfinden was arrested in the Bispham area on Tuesday, September 26.

Police say she has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.