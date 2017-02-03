Blackpool man jailed for stealing £1700 worth of spirits from Booths

A Blackpool man has been jailed after admitting ten thefts totalling £1700 from Booths.

Michael Hennessey, 55, of Dean Street committed ten thefts over an eleven day period at the Booths in Haven Road, Lytham.

He was arrested by officers after he stole large quantities of spirits including whiskey and vodka from the shop.

Hennessey appeared before Magistrates in Preston on 28 January and was sent to prison for 20 weeks.