Blackpool man accused of rape is found

A 31-year-old man from Blackpool who was wanted by police after failing to appear at court has been found, say police.

Elliot Jones, from North Shore, was due to appear at Preston Crown Court on August 3 for a pre-trial hearing after being charged with three counts of raping a seven-year-old boy and three counts of raping an eight-year-old girl by police in January.

His trial is due to start on Monday August 21.

Officers arrested the man during the evening of August 18.

Police thanked everyone who shared their appeal.